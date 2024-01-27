General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening Sells 60,056 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

