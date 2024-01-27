General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.24.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 14,190,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

