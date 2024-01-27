Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Gentex Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.