Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.64. 648,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,227. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

