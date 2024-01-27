GICTrade Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. GICTrade has a market cap of $89.18 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.89604228 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

