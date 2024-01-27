Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.20.

GILD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

