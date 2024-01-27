Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.34

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 7643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.83.

Givaudan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

