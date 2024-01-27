Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 1,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

