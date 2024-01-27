Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock remained flat at $29.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $403.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.