Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 54,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

