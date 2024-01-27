Gordon Haskett Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Hold

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,099,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.