Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $736.20

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $736.20 and last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 1221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $727.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $671.01 and its 200-day moving average is $615.47.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

