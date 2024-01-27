Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,663. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.13.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.