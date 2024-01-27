Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 1,822,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,838. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

