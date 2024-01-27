Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Green Plains Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. 1,723,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

