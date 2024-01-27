Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,835,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

