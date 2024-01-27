Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 8,835,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.