Hancock Whitney Co. (HWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 15th

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 274,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.