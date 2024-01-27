Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Patrick Triggs Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs purchased 1,200,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Patrick Triggs bought 730,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

CVE:HPY remained flat at C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 655,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

