Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Up 4.3%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.93. 1,132,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,351,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,788.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

