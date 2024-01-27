HC Wainwright Boosts Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $10.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

EKSO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 80,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

