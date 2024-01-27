HC Wainwright Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $107.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.46.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. 1,172,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,618. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

