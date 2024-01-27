HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.00

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $94.88, with a volume of 52573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

HCI Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

