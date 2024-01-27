Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.