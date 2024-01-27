Heather Campe Sells 13,243 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $77.72. 201,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

