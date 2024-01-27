Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,015,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,403 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. Research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

