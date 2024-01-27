Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,369,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,741. The stock has a market cap of $561.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

