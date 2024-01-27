Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

