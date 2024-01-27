Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.