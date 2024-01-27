HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 1,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLVX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 328.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,241 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

