Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HIFS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.51. 7,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $311.18.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

