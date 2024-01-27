Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HIFS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.51. 7,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $311.18.
Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 20.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
