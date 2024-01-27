HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$51,500.00 in Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.
Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Dave Perrill sold 30,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$129,000.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.
HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance
HIVE opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 4.30. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
