Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Trading Up 4.9%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 209,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 273,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $607.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

