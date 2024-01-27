Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

