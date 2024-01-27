Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Anthony Williams Sells 850 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $70,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 95,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,860. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

