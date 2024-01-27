HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 75,846 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 9,325,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,891. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

