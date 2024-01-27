Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

Shares of HUM traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $361.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,567. Humana has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.25 and a 200 day moving average of $476.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

