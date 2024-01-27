Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.65.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.80. 468,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,833. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.8821256 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

