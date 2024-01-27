IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $84,060.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, January 12th, Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

