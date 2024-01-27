IDOX’s (IDOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on the stock.

IDOX Stock Down 0.9 %

IDOX stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 66.40 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £302.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6,700.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.92.

IDOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

