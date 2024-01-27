Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $810.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $826.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.