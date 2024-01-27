Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.52. 1,839,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.