Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 184,641 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Aqua Metals worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of AQMS remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. 181,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,485. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.