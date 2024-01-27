Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.04. 14,223,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,908,302. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

