Ieq Capital LLC Sells 11,057 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 139.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 90.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 2,364,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

