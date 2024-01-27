Ieq Capital LLC Sells 137 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

