Ieq Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.00.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.