Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 142,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,509. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $1,241,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

