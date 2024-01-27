Ieq Capital LLC Sells 484 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 430,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $186.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.