Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Incitec Pivot Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of INCZY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
About Incitec Pivot
